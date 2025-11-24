Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $581.24 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $659.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.22.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.02%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

