Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF $HYEM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

