Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. $III

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Information Services Group worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 881,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Information Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Information Services Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Information Services Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 66,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $348,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,040,029 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,552.54. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,703 shares of company stock worth $2,641,010. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Information Services Group

About Information Services Group

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.