HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,633,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $30,641,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.56 on Monday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.Barrick Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.