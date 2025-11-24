HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $173.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

