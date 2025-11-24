Head-To-Head Comparison: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) vs. Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services (OTCMKTS:AMCF – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 TotalEnergies 0 7 5 1 2.54

TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $66.96, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given TotalEnergies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and TotalEnergies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $183.53 billion 0.85 $15.76 billion $6.19 10.45

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Services.

Profitability

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Services and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Services N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 6.20% 13.59% 5.64%

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andatee China Marine Fuel Services

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People’s Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People’s Republic of China.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

