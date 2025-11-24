Head-To-Head Analysis: Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) vs. Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Arkema”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products and Chemicals $12.04 billion 4.72 $3.83 billion ($1.78) -143.53 Arkema $10.33 billion 0.43 $383.06 million $2.08 28.35

Analyst Recommendations

Air Products and Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arkema, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Air Products and Chemicals and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products and Chemicals 1 4 9 1 2.67 Arkema 2 2 1 0 1.80

Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus price target of $313.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Air Products and Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Air Products and Chemicals is more favorable than Arkema.

Dividends

Air Products and Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $7.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Air Products and Chemicals pays out -402.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema pays out 145.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products and Chemicals and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products and Chemicals 12.86% 15.11% 6.79% Arkema 2.41% 6.36% 3.31%

Volatility and Risk

Air Products and Chemicals has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.7% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products and Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Products and Chemicals beats Arkema on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

