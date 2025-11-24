HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Co-Diagnostics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Performance

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 6,347.34% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Co-Diagnostics worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

