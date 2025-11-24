HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Trading Up 5.2%

AnaptysBio stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 433.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,139,000 after buying an additional 3,764,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,852.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 822,975 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 394,634 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 63.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 791,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 305,950 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 155.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 304,373 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.