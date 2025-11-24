Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells $101,405.66 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $101,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of HVT opened at $23.22 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $194.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

