Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HRMY. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $239.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $19,398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,658,000 after purchasing an additional 508,498 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 473,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 503,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 422,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

