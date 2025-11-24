Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 33,258 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,258 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $32.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

