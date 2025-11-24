Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 16,632 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 737,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after acquiring an additional 498,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $41,646,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 596,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 295,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $143.48. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

