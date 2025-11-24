Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

