Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,086 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HP were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in HP by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $6,359,000. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $7,279,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on HP in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.98 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

