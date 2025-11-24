Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 24,379 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $67.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -98.77%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

