Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Allstate by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 5.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $301,028.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,685.62. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $214.28 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.64.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

