Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,294 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Grab were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Amundi raised its holdings in Grab by 102.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,277 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Grab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,190,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,586,000 after purchasing an additional 437,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 559.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,504,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.44 million. Grab had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark increased their target price on Grab from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

