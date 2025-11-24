Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $252.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.30 and a twelve month high of $262.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.