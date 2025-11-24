Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.16 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KE were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of KE by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Stock Up 2.8%

KE stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

