Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.47 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $12,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $143.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.83.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.