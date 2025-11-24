Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $243.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average of $279.13. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.