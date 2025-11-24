Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,502,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,432,000 after purchasing an additional 600,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after buying an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,579,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.18%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

