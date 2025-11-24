Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,936,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,626,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,218,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,278,000 after purchasing an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,620,735 shares of company stock worth $288,818,312 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $147.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

