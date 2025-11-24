Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 75,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. National Bankshares raised Baidu to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $110.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.47. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

