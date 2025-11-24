Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 101,400 Shares of Alkermes plc $ALKS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its position in Alkermes by 3.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.61 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,701.20. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

