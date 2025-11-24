Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX opened at $141.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.