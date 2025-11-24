Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $542,784.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.96. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

