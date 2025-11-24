Gradium Price Up 81.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRD)

Gradium (GRD) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Gradium has traded up 81.2% against the dollar. One Gradium token can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gradium has a market cap of $646.51 thousand and $80.58 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gradium Token Profile

Gradium’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 2.1203025 USD and is up 51.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $331.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gradium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gradium using one of the exchanges listed above.

