GOHOME Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $61.83 Million (GOHOME)

GOHOME (GOHOME) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One GOHOME token can currently be purchased for approximately $123.69 or 0.00143288 BTC on major exchanges. GOHOME has a market cap of $61.83 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of GOHOME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GOHOME has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GOHOME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,981.80 or 0.99608117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About GOHOME

GOHOME was first traded on January 20th, 2025. GOHOME’s total supply is 9,999,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,895 tokens. GOHOME’s official website is gohometoken.com. GOHOME’s official message board is medium.com/@gohometoken. GOHOME’s official Twitter account is @gohome_token.

GOHOME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOHOME (GOHOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. GOHOME has a current supply of 9,999,895.37 with 499,895 in circulation. The last known price of GOHOME is 125.46721925 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,687,395.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gohometoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOHOME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOHOME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOHOME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GOHOME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GOHOME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.