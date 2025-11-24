Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,915,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after acquiring an additional 786,127 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,861,000 after acquiring an additional 250,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 585.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 290,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,277,000 after acquiring an additional 247,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

