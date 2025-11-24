Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $6.90 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $506,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

