Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $6.61 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 44,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock worth $69,050,139. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $142.59 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.