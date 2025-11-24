Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $21.60 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 412,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.