Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 60,627 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

