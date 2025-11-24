Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after buying an additional 912,682 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,756.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 912,529 shares during the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,619,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after acquiring an additional 667,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

