Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $6,344,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $275.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

