Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $38 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 383,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,002,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

