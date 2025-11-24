Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $25.65 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 301,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,654,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

