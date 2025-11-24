Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $20.84 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 411,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,841,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 58,585 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 875.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,538,000 after buying an additional 975,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.