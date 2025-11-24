Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,166,899 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,166,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,512,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

SPLG opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

