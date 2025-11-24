Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $235.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.60. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.