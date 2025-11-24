Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 67,950 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,369,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $61,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 92.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.