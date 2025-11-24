Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $63,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $241.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

