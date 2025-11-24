Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,072,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $58,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse purchased 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $150,036.32. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Garner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $52,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,612.70. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.11 on Monday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SFNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Baird R W raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

