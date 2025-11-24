Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,781 Shares of Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $58,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lineage by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Lineage in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 426.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Lineage by 29,300.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage by 170.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lineage from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lineage from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Lineage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lineage from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

In other Lineage news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 109,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,468.78. The trade was a 209.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $488,940.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 89,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,744.96. This represents a 19.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,350,160. 71.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $34.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

