Geode Capital Management LLC Has $62.85 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,833,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Rayonier by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 21.63%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

