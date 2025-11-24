Geode Capital Management LLC Has $61.96 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $61,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Insperity by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 142,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 521.74%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $563,983.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,491.98. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,953.16. This represents a 4.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

