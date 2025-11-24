Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.73 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $57,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 61.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its stake in Marqeta by 624.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of MQ opened at $4.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 6.74%.The company had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

