Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $62,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 134,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 138,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 7.7%

RARE opened at $33.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

